2 Important Figures Set To Attend Colin Kaepernick's Workout

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick might be on his way to getting a second chance in the NFL. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kaepernick has a workout scheduled with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders will take place at the team facility. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are expected to be present.

If all goes well, Kaepernick could potentially earn an invite to training camp.

Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed confidence in Kaepernick while being interviewed on Race in America: A Candid Conversation.

Davis told Monte Poole that he'd welcome Kaepernick to the Raiders with open arms.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and General Manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Will the Raiders offer Kaepernick a contract? We'll find out in the near future.