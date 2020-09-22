Video: Jon Gruden’s Reaction To The Raiders’ Win Is Going Viral

The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-0 on the season on Monday night, taking down the New Orleans Saints, 34-24.

Jon Gruden was a very, very happy man in the waning seconds of the win.

Video of the Raiders’ head coach reacting to his team’s second win of the season is going viral on social media.

This was arguably the signature win of the new Jon Gruden era with the Raiders. It came on Monday Night Football, with Derek Carr out-playing Drew Brees.

Carr threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-24 win.

Gruden had major praise for his quarterback following the win.

“This guy’s a great quarterback,” Gruden said following the win. “We’re surrounding him with better players. And once our defense I think starts playing to their potential, he can even be better. He does so much with the ball and without the ball and behind the scenes that I think Raiders fans should really be proud of him, and I know I am.”

Las Vegas can get another signature win next weekend. The Raiders are scheduled to take on the Patriots in Week 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.