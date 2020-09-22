We almost had a terrifying moment in the first quarter of tonight’s Saints-Raiders game, thanks to an ESPN television camera cart.

On a first-and-goal from the Las Vegas 4, the Saints handed the ball to Alvin Kamara, who took the ball around the left side and tried to get the corner to get into the end zone.

Kamara was cut off by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and cornerback Damon Arnette, who combined to knock the Pro Bowl running back out of bounds one yard short of pay dirt. Unfortunately, Abram’s momentum carried him back into an ESPN boom cart that is stationed ridiculously close to the field.

Abram whacked his head on said cart and was flat on his back for a couple of minutes. We’re not sure if he was knocked out cold or simply stunned, but it was incredibly scary.

Empty stadium. No reason whatsoever for ESPN to need to have a cart with a camera on it right there. But MEGACAST, and now a dude's concussed. pic.twitter.com/PcRF28SXwh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 22, 2020

Here’s a look at the play in full.

Johnathan Abram smacks into the cart. Why is it so close to the field of a new NFL stadium? pic.twitter.com/G8Yt8makLQ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 22, 2020

Thankfully, Abram eventually got up and ran off the field. For a few moments, this was unbelievably scary.

We’ll see as the night goes on if Abram returns to the game or has to sit out. Either way, he was extremely lucky.