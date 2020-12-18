Video: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Leaves Game After Nasty Hit

On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers faced off from Las Vegas in a battle of AFC West foes.

The Raiders took the first of two meetings between the two teams earlier this season with a 31-26 win. However, it was the Chargers who got the better of the Raiders through the first half.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert dominated with 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers took a 17-10 lead. After Los Angeles failed to move the ball on the team’s first possession of the second half, the Chargers punted.

Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow waited for the kick and appeared to have a good return going. Unfortunately, he took a helmet-to-helmet shot from a Chargers defender.

Renfrow appeared to be knocked unconscious on the play. His teammates tried to help him up, but the wide receiver’s body appeared to go limp.

Here’s the play.

How is there no flag on this for helmet-to-helmet? Hunter Renfrow got knocked out cold. Nothing?pic.twitter.com/DreGloEGQY — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2020

The good news is that Renfrow eventually walked off the field under his own power and sat with the training staff.

Las Vegas has not announced an official diagnosis for Renfrow, but it seems likely that he won’t be able to return.

It’s a tough blow for the Raiders who also lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to a groin injury. Carr has been ruled out for the rest of the game, leaving Marcus Mariota under center once again.