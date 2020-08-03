Vikings, Raiders Agree To Trade For Former 2nd Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings and Vegas Raiders agreed to trade, involving former second-round pick DT PJ Hall, on Monday.

The Raiders were going to release Hall on Monday, but worked up a trade for him instead. Minnesota has sent a 2021 seventh-round pick to Vegas in exchange for Hall. The seventh-round pick is a conditional pick.

Hall, a defensive tackle out of Sam Houston State, was the 57th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle compiled 48 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 30 games with the Raiders. He made 18 starts for the organization these past two years.

This looks like a win-win trade scenario for both teams. The Raiders could get a seventh-round pick out of the trade if Hall meets the conditions of the deal. It’s a low-risk deal for the Vikings, as well.

Hall was a star for the Sam Houston State defense in college. The big-bodied defensive tackle had 284 tackles, 86.5 tackles for loss, 42 sacks, nine forced fumbles and four picks in 56 collegiate games. The Raiders took a shot on Hall in the 2018 NFL Draft, selecting him with their 57th overall pick.

Hall hasn’t exactly panned out the way the Raiders hoped for back in 2018. He’s struggled to make a big impact on the defensive side of the ball.

He’ll have a chance to revive his football career this upcoming season in Minnesota.