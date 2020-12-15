Wade Phillips Hints At The Raiders Job Speculation

The Raiders need a new defensive coordinator, and Wade Phillips is the best available candidate. Could a hire soon be in the works?

The Raiders just fired their previous defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther, on Sunday after his defense gave up 44 points and over 200 yards rushing to the Colts.

There’s now a rumor floating around that Jon Gruden has interest in Phillips – and it’s no secret the longtime NFL defensive coordinator wants to return to the league at some point. He spent the entirety of the 2020 season at home after the Rams opted not to renew his contract following the 2019 season.

Phillips appears to be aware of the rumor surrounding him. The veteran NFL coach responded to the rumor and potential interest in the Raiders via Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Read into this what you will.

“I never realized there were so many Raider fans on Twitter- very impressive,” Phillips tweeted.

This could mean absolutely nothing or it could mean everything. Either way, Wade Phillips knows about the Raiders’ vacancy.

Las Vegas has fielded some of the worst defenses in the NFL these past few years, which is a shame. The Raiders offense fields plenty of talent and is good enough to be a playoff contender. Until the defense gets sorted out, though, Vegas won’t become a true contender.

Phillips fits what the Raiders are looking for. Jon Gruden may not have to search too hard to find his next defensive coordinator.