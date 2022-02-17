Watch: Nick Saban’s Comment On Henry Ruggs Is Going Viral

In three seasons at Alabama, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was one of the most explosive playmakers Nick Saban ever had. But with Ruggs’ future as a free man in jeopardy, Nick Saban is using his former wideout to make a point to his current players.

In a video that is going viral today, the Alabama head coach explained the importance of being a good friend as well as a good leader. Without saying Ruggs’ name, he said that if Ruggs’ friends had stepped up and taken his keys away the night he went out drinking and ultimately killed a person in an accident, Ruggs would have been better off.

“What kind of friend were you?” Saban asked. “What kind of leader were you when you allowed the guy to do it? But nobody wants to do that because they’re afraid of what somebody is going to think of them.”

Ruggs is currently awaiting trial for killing 23-year-old Tina Tantor after rear-ending her at a high speed this past November. He was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

If convicted, Ruggs faces decades in prison.

What kind of friend/leader are you? Saban talking about Henry Ruggs really hits hard. It’s not always easy to lead and do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/Qi0vQEjDHo — Cain (@CainClifton_) February 17, 2022

But Nick Saban isn’t finding universal agreement on his point here. While the post has gone viral with over 10,000 likes in a few hours, a lot of the comments are filled with people vehemently disagreeing.

Many of the replies are insisting that it’s Ruggs who is responsible for the fatal car crash, not his friends for failing to stop him.

But there’s no denying that if someone – anyone – had taken Ruggs’ keys away the night of his accident, everything would have changed.

Do you agree with Nick Saban here?