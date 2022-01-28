What Josh McDaniels Reportedly Thinks About Derek Carr

Longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be close to landing a new head coaching job.

According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to interview McDaniels this weekend for the team’s head coaching vacancy. The consensus among NFL insiders is that this is McDaniels’ job to lose.

He’s the clear frontrunner and has reportedly even considered which defensive coordinator he might want. As for the pieces already in place in Las Vegas, McDaniels reportedly has a “high opinion” of arguably the most important player.

According to a report from Michael Silver, McDaniels believes in quarterback Derek Carr.

If Josh McDaniels is hired as the @Raiders' next coach, Dave Ziegler would almost certainly be the GM. And in that scenario… the incoming coach and GM would arrive in Las Vegas with a high opinion of QB Derek Carr, from what I am told. Carr has one-year left on his contract. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 27, 2022

Carr has one year left on his contract in Las Vegas. Earlier reports linked him several other teams including the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential landing spots.

However, it sounds like McDaniels would be in favor of locking Carr up long term.

Now fans will have to wait and see if McDaniels actually lands the job.