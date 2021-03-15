Yannick Ngakoue Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

After spending the 2020 NFL season split between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue became a free agent this week. But he didn’t stay unsigned for long.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Ngakoue is close to signing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal notably reunited Ngakoue with his former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley. Bradley is now the defensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Terms of the impending deal are not yet available. But for a pass rusher who’s never had fewer than 8.0 sacks in a season, it’s likely to be plenty of money for Ngakoue.

Yannick Ngakoue had 8.0 sacks in 2020 – 5.0 with the Vikings and 3.0 with the Ravens. He also had 23 tackles, 11 QB hits and four forced fumbles.

This was the No. 1 need for the #Raiders and of course, Yannick Ngakoue reunites with Gus Bradley — the two were together with the #Jaguars. https://t.co/edndJCWacm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Yannick Ngakoue was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a superb pass rusher in Jacksonville. In 2017, he led the NFL with six forced fumbles while recording 12.0 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

But despite continuing to play well on some pretty lousy Jaguars teams, the franchise was reluctant to give him a contract extension. Things came to a head between 2019 and 2020, where the two sides publicly called one another out.

Jacksonville ultimately traded Ngakoue to the Vikings before the 2020 season. He will now head into the season on his fourth team in just three years.