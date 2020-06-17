1 NFL Team Has Colin Kaepernick On Its “Workout List”

Colin Kaepernick’s efforts to return to the NFL have spanned over four years, but he could finally be getting a legitimate shot at a roster.

On Wednesday morning, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn had a call with reporters. During the call, Lynn admitted the Chargers have interest in Kaepernick.

The head coach said Kaepernick’s name is on their summer workout list. While the team has expressed interest, Lynn also noted that the team already has three quarterbacks they like.

“I haven’t talked to him. He fits the style of quarterback that we want. We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we want but you can’t have enough on the runway,” Lynn said via Joe Reedy.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He opted out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers with the hopes of inking a more lucrative deal.

However, no NFL team stepped up to the plate to sign Kaepernick after he started a peaceful protest during the national anthem.

In his final NFL season, Kap threw 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He owns one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios in the history of the league – on par with Aaron Rodgers.

In the four years since he last stepped on the field, the veteran quarterback has maintained his goal is to play in the league once again.

Will the Chargers finally give him a chance to do that?