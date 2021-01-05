New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is reportedly set to interview for one of the current NFL head coaching vacancies.

The Los Angeles Chargers have requested an interview with the longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Garrett just completed his first season running the Giants’ offense after being dismissed by the Cowboys following the 2019 campaign.

New York’s offense ranked second-to-last in the league in scoring, total yards, passing touchdowns and first downs, but perhaps the Chargers are intrigued by Garrett’s work within the pressure cooker that is the Cowboys’ franchise.

Either that, or it is a courtesy interview to help Garrett get his name out on the market.

The Chargers job is an attractive one, given the presence of standout rookie Justin Herbert at quarterback. However, LA should be concerned with the fact Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took a step back in 2020 under Garrett’s tutelage.

As a head coach for nine-plus seasons with the Cowboys, Garrett compiled an overall record of 85-67. He reached the playoffs three times, winning three division titles and earning 2016 NFL Coach of the Year honors in the process.

Garrett would be extremely bland hire for the Chargers, or anyone for that matter, but a franchise looking for a safe play might try to bring him on board.