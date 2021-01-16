Adam Schefter: A Favorite Has Emerged For Los Angeles Chargers Job

The coaching carousel in the NFL has been spinning fast over the past 24 hours. With a handful of jobs officially off the board, it appears the Los Angeles Chargers have found their top target.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers are targeting Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their job opening.

Daboll is one of the hottest commodities in the league right now due to his success with Josh Allen and the Bills. If he’s responsible for Allen’s development as a passer, the Chargers should be excited about the future of Justin Herbert.

Now remember, the Chargers can’t pull the trigger on a deal with Daboll yet since the Bills remain in the playoff field. However, the front office is plotting the next steps in their coaching search. In other words, they’ve zeroed in on Daboll.

Sources: Bills’ OC Brian Daboll has emerged as a favorite to land the Los Angeles Chargers' head coaching job:https://t.co/egmjHNrWvU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2021

Daboll has ample experience in both the NFL and college football. Prior to joining Buffalo’s coaching staff in 2018, he spent a year under Nick Saban at Alabama.

It’s so important that Los Angeles nails this coaching search because it already has its franchise quarterback. Just the thought of Herbert paired with an offensive guru should have NFL fans salivating over the Oregon product’s potential.

Although it isn’t a done deal at this time, Daboll seems bound for Los Angeles.