AFC Coach Admits Team Considered Signing QB Cam Newton

The L.A. Chargers are ushering in a new era with Philip Rivers off to Indianapolis. Tyrod Taylor figures to be the team’s new starter, unless rookie QB Justin Herbert can surpass expectations. But the team may had never drafted Herbert in the first place due to interest in Cam Newton.

Newton’s time in Carolina came to an abrupt end this offseason. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller has yet to be signed during what’s been an intriguing few weeks. There’s been reported interest in Newton by several teams, but none have yet to pull the trigger. The Chargers almost took a chance on the former Panthers’ quarterback, though.

Head coach Anthony Lynn recently admitted he looked into signing the former NFL MVP this off-season. It wouldn’t have been a risky signing for the organization considering the team’s current quarterback room.

But in the end, Lynn felt comfortable with Taylor, Herbert and Easton Stick. As a result, Newton remains on the market.

“Absolutely, Cam is a tremendous quarterback,” Lynn said, CBS Los Angeles. “He’s been MVP of this league, he’s led his team to the Super Bowl and he’s healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody’s roster and he’s going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure.”

The Chargers have an ideal situation at the quarterback position.

Taylor’s a proven veteran and capable starter. Meanwhile, Herbert doesn’t have to start right away. The rookie can sit and study behind Taylor for a year before taking over as the franchise quarterback.

The Chargers had no need to sign Newton. It’ll be interesting to see where the former NFL MVP ends up.