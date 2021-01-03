Anthony Lynn hasn’t been an awful coach by any means, but it appears time is running out on his stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles hired Lynn in 2017 with the hope that he’d take the franchise to new heights. In his second season at the helm, Lynn led the Chargers to a 12-4 record.

People around the NFL were considering Lynn as one of the best coaches in football after the 2018 season. However, the past two years have been brutal for him.

The Chargers have a combined 11 wins over the last two seasons despite all the talent on their roster. Injuries have certainly played a factor in the coaching staff’s inability to win games lately, but a decent amount of the blame falls on Lynn too.

Since the franchise already has its quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, it’s crucial that Los Angeles has the right coach by his side. With that being said, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that Los Angeles will move on from Lynn this offseason.

Expectation is the #Chargers will move on from HC Anthony Lynn, per @JayGlazer. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 3, 2021

Herbert is most likely going to win Offensive Rookie of the Year this season. The Chargers have to make sure they put the best possible coaching staff around the young gunslinger.

It’s unknown who will be at the top of Los Angeles’ wishlist at this time. As for Lynn, he should be able to find an assistant coaching job quickly due to his impressive résumé.