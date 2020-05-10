Analyst Ranks 5 NFL Teams Most-Likely To Have Worst Record

The 2021 NFL Draft is 11 months away and there’s a strong case to be made that the race for the worst record in the league will be the biggest in nearly a decade.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is by all accounts the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012. As a result, we could easily see a number of teams take a page out of the Miami Dolphins’ book and do whatever they can do prep the team for his arrival.

The easiest way to get Lawrence would be to have the worst record in the NFL in 2020. But as bad as the Dolphins were in 2019, even they couldn’t lose every single game they played.

Heading into 2020, Pro Football Focus has zeroed in on five teams that are most likely to have the worst record in the NFL – and thus the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Coming in at No. 1 are the Los Angeles Chargers, who are set to play the 2020 season with either Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert as the starter.

Coming in at second are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who most people agree appear to be tanking.

The only NFC team to make the top five were the New York Giants at third.

Finally, last year’s AFC North and AFC East cellar dwellers, the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, came in fourth and fifth respectively.

Teams most likely to have the number 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft 1. Chargers

2. Jaguars

3. Giants

4. Bengals

5. Dolphins pic.twitter.com/iebMokNJAf — PFF (@PFF) May 9, 2020

All four of those teams are set to go under major changes in 2020. Some are getting worse, and some are going to go through growing pains with new quarterbacks or coaches.

One thing’s for sure: The worst record of the 2020 NFL season could be a massive boon for one franchise.

Who do you think will have the NFL’s worst record?