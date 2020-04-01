Anthony Lynn Addresses Cam Newton, Chargers Speculation

Earlier this week Cam Newton attracted a lot of attention for a post of him working out with L.A. Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor. But while Taylor was more than happy to state publicly that there was nothing behind the workout, we didn’t hear it from the Chargers themselves. Until now.

Speaking to ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry this week, Lynn stopped well short of saying that the Chargers were considering Newton. But that didn’t stop him from speaking glowingly about the former NFL MVP, who he said would “be a good quarterback for somebody.”

Lynn made it clear that the Chargers are “looking at everybody” and doing their due-diligence at the QB position. Right now, Taylor and Easton Stick are the only signal callers under contract.

But the Chargers have plenty of cap space and the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers can conceivably go with a more talented veteran or build around a rookie.

Via ESPN:

“Cam’s a good quarterback, he’s done a lot of good things with the Panthers, led them to a Super Bowl,” Lynn said. “He’s had some injuries. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be a good quarterback for somebody.” When asked directly if the Chargers had interest in Newton, Lynn said, “We’re looking at everybody. I want to turn over every single rock, so yeah, we’re looking at everybody.”

The Chargers are 26-22 under Lynn, but suffered half of those losses last year in a 5-11 season.

Philip Rivers has already left to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, leaving the Chargers with few options at QB.

But for now, it doesn’t look like Cam Newton is going to be one of those options.