NFL Fans Are Calling For Anthony Lynn To Be Fired Tonight

Is Anthony Lynn coaching his final game for the Los Angeles Chargers?

That appears to be a possibility. Lynn reportedly came into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots on the hot seat. Following the Chargers’ performance on Sunday, that seat has to be scorching hot.

Los Angeles is currently getting crushed by New England, 28-0, early in the third quarter on Sunday evening.

The Chargers finished the first half with a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown by New England.

Devin McCourty scoops and scores the blocked punt for SIX. The second special teams TD for the @Patriots today. #GoPats 📺: #NEvsLAC on CBS

— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020

NFL fans are ripping Lynn for his decision-making on Sunday. Fans are calling for the Chargers to fire Lynn following the game.

“I’m honestly at the point where I’m rooting for the Patriots to blow the Chargers out today so they have no other choice but to fire Anthony Lynn tomorrow,” one fan tweeted.

“The hoodie curb stomping Anthony Lynn with a 1/4 of the talent was sadly predictable. Pats being 6-6 with this roster is a masterclass in coaching by Bill,” John Middlekauff tweeted.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Lynn was one of the coaches who could be fired soon.

The case of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is more curious. Inside the Los Angeles building, Lynn is widely respected as a leader and a very good coach, someone who went 21-11 in his first two seasons in the middle of relocation and won a road playoff game after going an AFC-best 12-4 two years ago. But there have been struggles the last two seasons, with several in-game situations not meeting his usual standard and four losses by three points or fewer. It hasn’t worked. It’s fair to say his status is in doubt, as well.

Tonight can’t be helping that…