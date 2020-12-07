Anthony Lynn Reveals If He Thinks He’s Getting Fired

The Los Angeles Chargers were embarrassed by the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Many are now calling for head coach Anthony Lynn to be fired.

Los Angeles was crushed by New England, 45-0.

Lynn reportedly entered the game on the hot seat. The Chargers have a lot of talent and a promising young quarterback, but they’ve yet to string together wins. Today, they were absolutely demolished by Bill Belichick’s squad.

Chargers legend Shawne Merriman wants to see some changes made.

“Changes have to be made point blank, you can’t have this much talent and have 0 points. The Patriots aren’t even a good team this year,” the three-time All-Pro tweeted following Sunday night’s loss to the Patriots.

Following the game, Lynn was asked if he thinks he will be fired.

“I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow,” Lynn told reporters on Sunday night.

Well, we’ll find out soon.

Lynn is a good man and he appears to be liked by his players, but you can’t have this kind of performance at this point in the season and keep your job.

The Chargers are likely going to move on at some point, whether it’s tomorrow or after the season.