Anthony Lynn Is Getting Crushed For Overtime Decision vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers are in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs, and LA head coach Anthony Lynn is taking a ton of heat right now.

The Chargers got the ball first to start the extra session. On third-and-7, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert hit Mike Williams for six yards.

With it now 4th-and-1 at his own 34, Lynn made the decision to punt the ball away and back into the hands of Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers stopped Mahomes in the first half but the Super Bowl MVP found his form in the fourth quarter and led Kansas City downfield to send the game into OT.

Before Lynn even sent his punting unit out, CBS analyst Tony Romo openly disagreed with the decision. On Twitter, the consensus opinion agrees with Romo.

There's no way Anthony Lynn is going for that. If you've bet on this guy since he's been in LA, that decision is not in his DNA — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 20, 2020

How does Anthony Lynn watch what Mahomes just did on the last few drives and think, ‘Yeah, punt to win.’ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 20, 2020

"It shows you the confidence Anthony Lynn has in his defense" No it doesn't. It shows how archaic these coaches are — Doug Kezirian (@DougESPN) September 20, 2020

No one thinks the Chargers are getting the ball back right? — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) September 20, 2020

The @Chargers not going for that is silly. Go win the game-Zone read with the QB. Soft — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 20, 2020

The Chargers should lose this game just for punting here. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 20, 2020

I’m with Romo. I would have gone for 4th and 1 when Mahomes is on the other side — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 20, 2020

GO FOR IT CHARGERS. — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) September 20, 2020

oh yeah it's a wrap now. can't punt this back to 15 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 20, 2020

If the Chargers go on to lose this game–even if they somehow win it–Lynn will be asked about his punt call post-game.

The ESPN win probability model basically says it was a coin flip decision.

ESPN's win probability model did not have an issue with Anthony Lynn's decision to punt on 4th and 1 in overtime. WP go = 0.444

WP punt = 0.445 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 20, 2020

For what it’s worth, we agree with Romo and masses here. It is absolutely foolish to put the game in the hands of your defense there against Patrick Mahomes.

If it works, it is more because you got lucky than you made the right decision.