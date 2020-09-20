Anthony Lynn Is Getting Crushed For Overtime Decision vs. Chiefs

The Spun

A closeup of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

The Los Angeles Chargers are in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs, and LA head coach Anthony Lynn is taking a ton of heat right now.

The Chargers got the ball first to start the extra session. On third-and-7, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert hit Mike Williams for six yards.

With it now 4th-and-1 at his own 34, Lynn made the decision to punt the ball away and back into the hands of Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers stopped Mahomes in the first half but the Super Bowl MVP found his form in the fourth quarter and led Kansas City downfield to send the game into OT.

Before Lynn even sent his punting unit out, CBS analyst Tony Romo openly disagreed with the decision. On Twitter, the consensus opinion agrees with Romo.

If the Chargers go on to lose this game–even if they somehow win it–Lynn will be asked about his punt call post-game.

The ESPN win probability model basically says it was a coin flip decision.

For what it’s worth, we agree with Romo and masses here. It is absolutely foolish to put the game in the hands of your defense there against Patrick Mahomes.

If it works, it is more because you got lucky than you made the right decision.


