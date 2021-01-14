Anthony Lynn Is Getting Mentioned For Another NFL Job

Anthony Lynn was one of several head coaches fired in this year’s coaching cycle. It was an unfortunate ending to his stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, but it’s possible that he’ll land a new NFL job this offseason.

ESPN insider Dianna Russini is reporting that Lynn is “on a few lists” for teams with an opening at offensive coordinator.

Lynn was an offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2016. His success with the Bills led him to the head coaching gig with the Chargers.

In a four-year span with the Chargers, Lynn owned a 33-31 record. The main reason he was let go by the front office was because they’re looking to find a new coach to pair with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Any team with an opening at offensive coordinator would be wise to bring Lynn, who in return could rebuild his value on the coaching market.

Lynn is a unique candidate since he’s shown that he can have success with various quarterbacks. He can put together an elite offense centered around a pocket-passer like Philip Rivers, yet at the same time can feature a dual-threat quarterback like Tyrod Taylor.

This past season was underwhelming for Lynn, but that shouldn’t hurt his ability to land another gig in the NFL.