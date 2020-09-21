Anthony Lynn Makes It Clear Who The Chargers’ Starting QB Is

The Los Angeles Chargers were without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor today. Taylor suffered a chest injury before kickoff and had to miss the game. Rookie Justin Herbert started in his place.

Herbert played well, completing 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception. However, the Chargers lost a heartbreaker to the Chiefs in overtime. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker made an incredible game-winning field goal.

Following the game, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear who his team’s starting quarterback is – but there was a caveat.

Lynn said that Taylor is the team’s starting quarterback as long as he is healthy. Of course, it remains to be seen what Taylor’s status will be for Week 3.

“If he’s 100 percent ready to go, he’s our starter,” Lynn told reporters following the heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs.

#Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Tyrod Taylor: “If he’s 100 percent ready to go, he’s our starter.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

It’s understandable that Lynn would make this announcement, but we’ve seen similar situations play out before.

Ultimately, it would not be surprising if the Chargers end up going with Herbert moving forward, or at some point later in the season.

Los Angeles is 1-1 on the season and is set to take on the Carolina Panthers next Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS.