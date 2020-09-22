Anthony Lynn Not Happy With Chargers Player’s Tweet

While there were plenty of positives from the Chargers’ performance against the Chiefs last weekend, Desmond King tweeting about his playing time was not one of them.

King voiced his displeasure with his role on Sunday. Instead of talking to the coaching staff about it, he decided to vent on Twitter.

“Is there a reason I’m not on the field?” King wrote on social media. “Some people want to know.” He then followed up that tweet with the following message: “I’ll continue to do my job but I’m going to need answers real soon.”

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was asked about King’s series of tweets during his media session on Monday. Clearly he isn’t happy with his veteran cornerback.

“If someone in our building wants answers they know where to get em,” Lynn told reporters. “They might not like the answers they get.”

Lynn added that it was “disappointing” to see King turn to social media for answers.

#Chargers coach Anthony Lynn comments on Desmond King’s tweets, “if someone in our building wants answers they know where to get em. They might not like the answers they get.” He says it is “disappointing” that a player would turn to social media. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) September 21, 2020

King was expected to have a huge role in the secondary for the Chargers once Derwin James went down with an injury. That obviously hasn’t happened through the first two weeks of the season.

It’s possible that King receives more snaps as the season progresses, but complaining about playing time on social media probably isn’t the smartest move.

We’ll see what King’s role is this weekend when the Chargers take on the Panthers.