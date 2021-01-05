Anthony Lynn Releases Statement After Chargers Firing

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn released a statement this afternoon one day after being dismissed by the franchise.

Lynn was let go by the Chargers after four seasons. He finished 33-31 overall, with the peak of his tenure being a 12-4 regular season and Wild Card game victory in 2018.

Despite the fact his time in LA ended on a sour note, Lynn expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to lead the Chargers for the last four years.

“Growing up, coaches were like father figures to me,” Lynn wrote in his statement. “At every stage of life, I’ve had a coach that influenced me–including my time as an NFL player. That’s why I wanted to be a coach. For the Spanos family to give me the opportunity to be their head coach these past four years, I just can’t thank them enough.”

Statement from Anthony Lynn pic.twitter.com/GAnaUKdMCr — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 5, 2021

With Lynn out of the picture, the Chargers are one of several NFL teams looking for a new head coach.

According to reports, they have put in requests to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, among others.

There was also a report earlier today that the Chargers are interested in former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer.