Anthony Lynn Reveals His Preference With Rookie Quarterbacks

Anthony Lynn might not have made it through the entire 2020 season with the LA Chargers were it not for the breakout performance of rookie Justin Herbert. But now that he’s no longer with the team, he offered insight into how the season played out with the Rookie of the Year.

In a video conference on Wednesday, the new Detroit Lions offensive coordinator revealed that he has a preference when it comes to rookie quarterbacks. Lynn is of the opinion that not going with the best player can cause chaos in the locker room. He said he prefers to sit a rookie quarterback if he doesn’t win the training camp QB competition outright.

“If he wins the battle in camp, he’s gotta play the best player,” Lynn said, via ProFootballTalk. “If you don’t, you’ll have a riot in the locker room… If I can sit a rookie, I will. If I can.”

Anthony Lynn started the 2020 season with Tyrod Taylor under center. But a botched rib injection forced Herbert into the lineup quickly.

Herbert never lost the starting job afterwards.

Anthony Lynn, new Lions OC & ex-Justin Herbert coach, on his philosophy of playing a rookie QB: "If he wins the battle in camp, you’ve got to play the best player … but I’d love to see the rookie sit and watch for a while." Added, "If I can sit a rookie, I will. If I can." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 10, 2021

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after a record-breaking season. He had 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, finishing top 10 in most passing categories.

Unfortunately for Anthony Lynn, Justin Herbert’s terrific season wasn’t enough to save his job. The Chargers fired him on Black Monday, ending his four-year run with the team.

He landed on his feet though, signing on with the Lions as their offensive coordinator. He’ll most likely be working with Jared Goff in 2021.

At least he doesn’t have to worry starting a rookie quarterback… yet.