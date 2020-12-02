Anthony Lynn Shares Honest Admission About Chargers’ Season

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered yet another devastating defeat on Sunday, this time against the Buffalo Bills.

It was the first time all season the Chargers lost by more than one score – losing 27-17. All of Los Angeles’ games this season have been decided by 10 points or less.

It’s been a rough season for the Chargers, who sit at 3-8 after their latest loss. On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Anthony Lynn had a brutally honest assessment of his team’s season so far.

He knows the playoffs are out of reach for the Chargers, even if they win every remaining game.

“…The playoff hunt probably isn’t going to happen at this point. 8-8 is the best we can do and I don’t think that is going to be good enough,” Lynn said via Fernando Ramirez of Sports Illustrated.

He’s not wrong.

Even with an expanded playoff system this year, the Chargers will almost definitely on the outside looking in. The Indianapolis Colts currently occupy the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff right now.

Indianapolis sits at 7-4 on the season and will likely finish with at least nine wins – unless something goes horribly wrong. Several other teams including the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders also have six wins thus far.

Questions about Anthony Lynn’s job security have surfaced in recent weeks. Will he return as the team’s head coach next season without a playoff appearance this year?