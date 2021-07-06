Following the close of the 2020 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to part ways with former head coach Anthony Lynn.

Lynn wasn’t out of the job for too long though. He inked a deal to become the new offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions – pairing up with someone he coached: Dan Campbell.

Lynn coached both Campbell and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Chargers coach had actually planned to sit out the 2021 season.

He said it was Campbell and Glenn who made him change his mind. Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“And I was actually going to sit this year out, but when they called, I had to go because I wanted to be a part of that. I knew it was going to be special.”

He elaborated on that point.

“And I really had in my mind that I was going to take a gap year, man,” Lynn said” “Travel a little bit, go see some other teams, visit some of the coaches I knew, see how they’re doing things. I had made my mind to sit out. But then when Dan called, that changed everything.”

Lynn will be back on the sideline for the Lions when the 2021 season kicks off. We’ll see what he can do with new Lions quarterback Jared Goff.