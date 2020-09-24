Anthony Lynn Shares New Details On Tyrod Taylor’s Injury

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers saw a surprise start from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was scratched from the game just minutes before kickoff. Later reports revealed Taylor was dealing with fractured ribs he suffered in Week 1.

Taylor planned to play and received a pain injection to help him cope with the broken ribs. Unfortunately, doctors punctured Taylor’s lung while trying to administer the medication.

Earlier this week, head coach Anthony Lynn offered new details on Taylor’s injury. He said the team’s starting quarterback suffered the ribs fracture early in Week 1, but played through the pain.

Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“The young man fractured his ribs early in the game the first week,” Lynn said regarding Taylor. “No one knew it. He’s a tough guy. He’s going to stay on that field and fight for his teammates. I knew something was wrong just by the way he moved around in the game a little bit, but he just told me it was sore. And so we get an MRI, I believe Thursday, and that’s when we found out the ribs were cracked. So we put him on the injury report at that time with the ribs and, you know, and then the injection and just complication with the injection before the game. It happens all the time — not the complications, but guys get injected all the time with that before the game.”

It’s been a tough road for Taylor, who won the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job in 2018. Unfortunately, he suffered a wrist injury and was replaced with Baker Mayfield – the rest is history.

After doctors punctured his lung this weekend, Taylor watched as rookie quarterback Justin Herbert threw for over 300 yards and nearly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert will start once again for the Chargers this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.