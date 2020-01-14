Antonio Gates Announces Decision On His NFL Future

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the best tight ends in NFL history decided to hang up his cleats.

After not competing during the 2019 season, most figured former Los Angeles Chargers star Antonio Gates was on his way out of the league. He made it official today with a post on Twitter.

Gates is officially retired.

“After 16 seasons in the NFL, 16 seasons as a Charger, eight Pro Bowl appearances and many records broken, I find it hard to officially put this statement out and retire from the game of football,” Gates said in a statement.

Gates’ time with the Chargers on the field may be over, but his time with the organization is not. He announced he plans to stay on to help with the team’s community engagement initiatives and public facing events.

Gates steps away from the game as one of the best to ever step on the field at his position. He set numerous NFL records during his career and walks away as the league’s leader in touchdown receptions for a tight end.

Gates racked up 955 receptions for nearly 12,000 yards and 116 touchdowns. He walks away as one of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history.

Now Canton awaits.