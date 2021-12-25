Austin Ekeler Provides Tough Update On His Status For Week 16

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, he provided an update on his status for Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, the Chargers will be without Ekeler this weekend. He announced on Instagram that he once again tested positive for COVID-19 this Saturday.

Of course, this is a tough blow to the Chargers’ offense. Ekeler already has 789 rushing yards, 558 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns this season.

With Ekeler out for this Sunday’s game, the Chargers will need to lean on Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and and Larry Rountree III at running back.

Ekeler provided an update on his experience with COVID-19 in a recent interview.

“Don’t recommend,” Ekeler said, via Yahoo Sports. “Zero out of 10 fun. Just dealing with this day-to-day. We have new protocols in place. I had to get tested every day and have two negative tests and no symptoms. And so right now, I can tell you it’s not looking good [for Sunday’s game], just because the history of COVID and how long it usually takes to dissipate or at least for your body to beat it. So, I’m just going to be chilling.”

Hopefully, Ekeler can return to the Chargers’ lineup for their Jan. 2 tilt with the Broncos.