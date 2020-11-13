Austin Ekeler Sends Injury Update To Fantasy Football Managers

Fantasy football managers and Los Angeles Chargers fans, rejoice. Austin Ekeler says he’s not far off from returning to the field.

Ekeler hasn’t played since Week 4 while dealing with a hamstring issue and hyperextended right knee. At the time, it was reported to be a 4-to-6 week injury.

This Sunday is six weeks from October 4, when Ekeler got hurt. It doesn’t appear that the dynamic running back will suit up against the Miami Dolphins this week, but posted on Twitter tonight that he should be back soon.

“To all my fantasy owners that didn’t drop me…the time draws near,” Ekeler wrote, attaching a video of himself running sprints.

Ekeler rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown and caught 17 passes for 144 yards in four games before getting hurt.

The Chargers, who are 2-6 on the year, have utilized several players in place of Ekeler, namely Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, Troymaine Pope and Kalen Ballage.