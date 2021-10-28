Look: Austin Ekeler Surprise Addition To Chargers Injury Report

A surprise name popped up on the Los Angeles Chargers injury report on Thursday evening that wasn’t on the team’s list on Wednesday.

Starting running back Austin Ekeler reportedly didn’t practice on Thursday, according to the Chargers latest report. Los Angeles listed the 26-year-old with a hip injury.

Without much additional information, it’s difficult to speculate on what Ekeler’s status will be for this weekend. Given that he wasn’t on the Chargers injury report Wednesday, it seems possible that he could’ve gotten banged up in practice yesterday afternoon.

If that’s the case, there should be some concern about Ekeler suiting up for the Chargers game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

#Chargers add RB Austin Ekeler to their injury report today. https://t.co/FDXp0kQPh7 — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) October 28, 2021

Ekeler has battled injuries throughout his career, including a hyperextended knee which sidelined him for six games ini 2020. But when healthy, the former undrafted free agent is one of the most dynamic running backs in the league.

Ekeler has racked up 356 yards and four touchdowns on the ground already this season, while averaging nearly five yards per carry. He continues to be a huge threat in the passing game as well, hauling in 27 catches for 242 yards and three scores.

There’s a huge drop-off at running back after Ekeler on the Chargers depth chart. Second-year man Joshua Kelly and former Northwestern ballcarrier Justin Jackson figure to split carries if the team’s starter can’t go, but Los Angeles will likely rely even more heavily on reigning Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.

We’ll have more information on Ekeler’s status and availability for Sunday as the week progresses.

[Jeff Miller]