The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Made Same Joke About Bill Belichick Against The Chargers

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert was having a sensational rookie season. The Los Angeles Chargers’ first-year quarterback put up big numbers through the first three months of the year. Herbert became the clear frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award when Joe Burrow went down with an injury.

Then, he faced Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots’ head coach is arguably the best in NFL history at making young (or old, really) players uncomfortable. And he certainly did that on Sunday.

New England crushed Los Angeles, 45-0, on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots dominated the Chargers in every facet of the game. Herbert had an especially rough outing.

Herbert completed just 26 of 53 passes for 209 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the worst game of his young NFL career – by far.

Of course, everyone is joking about how Belichick going up against a rookie quarterback is just unfair.

Herbert will be a very good NFL quarterback, but he’s got a ways to go before he can top Bill Belichick in a head-to-head matchup.

The Patriots improved to 6-6 on the season with Sunday night’s win, while the lowly Chargers dropped to 3-9 on the year.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.