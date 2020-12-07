Everyone Made Same Joke About Bill Belichick Against The Chargers

Justin Herbert was having a sensational rookie season. The Los Angeles Chargers’ first-year quarterback put up big numbers through the first three months of the year. Herbert became the clear frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award when Joe Burrow went down with an injury.

Then, he faced Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots’ head coach is arguably the best in NFL history at making young (or old, really) players uncomfortable. And he certainly did that on Sunday.

New England crushed Los Angeles, 45-0, on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots dominated the Chargers in every facet of the game. Herbert had an especially rough outing.

Herbert completed just 26 of 53 passes for 209 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the worst game of his young NFL career – by far.

Of course, everyone is joking about how Belichick going up against a rookie quarterback is just unfair.

The NFL: Justin Herbert is the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/wMeJlxheih — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 6, 2020

Justin Herbert this season First 10 Games vs Belichick

301.5 Pass Yds/Gm 209

23/7 TD/INT 0/2

100.9 QB Rating 43.7 pic.twitter.com/O5Ui4e0jlO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 7, 2020

NE 45, LAC 0 🔫 "Gun Show" shines on PRs 🅱️locked FG for TD ⬆️ Stephon Gilmore, Cam Newton, Gunner Olszewski ⬇️ None 🧩 All pieces fit (O, D, STs) 👨‍🏫 Prof. Belichick schools Herbert 6⃣-6⃣ Playoff hopes alive 🤪🐱 Wildcat! 🚑 Izzo, J.C. Jackson, Jones 🐏 Next: at Rams — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 7, 2020

Herbert will be a very good NFL quarterback, but he’s got a ways to go before he can top Bill Belichick in a head-to-head matchup.

The Patriots improved to 6-6 on the season with Sunday night’s win, while the lowly Chargers dropped to 3-9 on the year.