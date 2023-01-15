Brandon Staley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts to a call during a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With just a couple of minutes to go before halftime in Jacksonville on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Chargers led 27-0.

What ensued was the third-worst playoff collapse in NFL history. The Jaguars scored before the half to make it 27-7, then outscored LA 24-3 in the second half to win 31-30 on a field goal as time expired.

Chargers fans have seen some improbably heartbreaking collapses over the years, but last night's was on a different level. It not only ended the team's season, it might have been the final nail in the coffin for head coach Brandon Staley.

After the game, Staley reflected on the brutal way things ended for his team.

“I’m hurting for everybody in that locker room,” Staley said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s a special group of guys and this is the toughest way that you can lose, in the playoffs. The way we started the game, that’s the team I know we’re capable of being, and in the second half we just didn’t finish the game. Unfortunately, this is the tough side of things. Our season is over, but I love everybody in that locker room.”

It's not that the Chargers have been horrendous under Staley. They are 9-8 and 10-7 in two regular seasons with him as head coach.

However, considering the level of talent on the roster, Los Angeles has underachieved, even with some of the injuries they've had to work through.

Then you have to add in the fact that Staley took heat for his decision to play wide receiver Mike Williams in a meaningless game last week, leading to Williams getting hurt and missing last night's playoff contest.

He was already entering Saturday's game on thin ice with fans, and then his team went out and made history in ignominious fashion.