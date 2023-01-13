Brandon Staley Responds To Criticism After Mike Williams Injury

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite playing in a "meaningless game" last week, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley didn't rest his starters against the Broncos. Unfortunately, wide receiver Mike Williams left the game with a back injury.

Staley received a lot of heat for his decision to give the starters significant playing time in Week 18.

However, Staley stands by his original decision.

“I stand behind what we did in that football game,” Staley said, via the L.A. Times. “All my players are really important to me. There were a lot of players that were playing in that game that were in harm’s way. That’s just the nature of football."

The criticism surrounding Staley will only get louder if Williams misses the team's Wild Card matchup against the Jaguars. For now, he's listed as questionable.

The Chargers would obviously like to have Williams on the field this Saturday. The Clemson product finished the regular season with 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams is receiving constant treatment on his back. A final decision won't be made until the Chargers get closer to kickoff.