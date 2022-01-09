Brandon Staley Reveals If Chargers Will Play To Win Tonight

The greatest playoff scenario is now a reality. If the Chargers and Raiders tie tonight on Sunday Night Football, both teams will make the playoffs.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley knows about this scenario but he confirmed to Ian Rapoport that he’s playing to win.

We’re going to compete as a team to the best of our ability,” Staley said.

This is a textbook win and you’re in scenario. It’s been an up and down season for the Chargers, but this would be ginormous for their trajectory as a franchise if they can get in during Justin Herbert’s second year.

Herbert has been sensational this year under center and has 4,631 yards through the air along with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions coming into this contest.

It’s also been a challenging season in Las Vegas. The Raiders had to deal with Jon Gruden resigning and have rallied behind interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

There’s a chance Bisaccia could get the full-time job next year if he guides Las Vegas in, but the organization could also decide to go in a different direction.

Whatever the case, these two teams aren’t likely to play conservatively tonight. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.