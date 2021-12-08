The Spun

Brandon Staley Shares Details On Chargers Roster Situation

Brandon Staley on the sidelines.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts to a call during a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Don’t rule out Los Angeles Chargers stars Mike Williams and Chris Harris for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants just yet.

Allen and Harris were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, two days after Los Angeles did the same with wide receiver Keenan Allen. However, head coach Brandon Staley said there’s a chance Williams and Harris could still be available this weekend.

It turns out Williams, a wide receiver, and Harris, a cornerback, are close contacts of Allen. They are out five days, but if they continue to produce negative tests, they will be able to play against the G-Men.

Williams and Harris are both reportedly unvaccinated, but depending on when they last had contact with Allen, the five-day waiting period could be up before Sunday.

Williams is tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns and ranks second in receiving yards (854). Harris, meanwhile, has 26 tackles and one interception in nine games.

The Chargers are 7-5 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Currently, they have the top Wild Card spot in the AFC and are one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs for the lead in the AFC West.

