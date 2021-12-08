Brandon Staley Shares Details On Chargers Roster Situation

Don’t rule out Los Angeles Chargers stars Mike Williams and Chris Harris for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants just yet.

Allen and Harris were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, two days after Los Angeles did the same with wide receiver Keenan Allen. However, head coach Brandon Staley said there’s a chance Williams and Harris could still be available this weekend.

It turns out Williams, a wide receiver, and Harris, a cornerback, are close contacts of Allen. They are out five days, but if they continue to produce negative tests, they will be able to play against the G-Men.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley says WR Mike Williams and DB Chris Harris are not out for Sunday vs. the #Giants. Both were close contacts of Keenan Allen. Calls them “day-to-day.” So if they continue to test negatively, that can return before Sunday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2021

Williams and Harris are both reportedly unvaccinated, but depending on when they last had contact with Allen, the five-day waiting period could be up before Sunday.

Local media is right. But again, depends on when the contact was. If it was Monday, five days means they could be back Saturday. Staley is expected to address it. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2021

Williams is tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns and ranks second in receiving yards (854). Harris, meanwhile, has 26 tackles and one interception in nine games.

The Chargers are 7-5 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Currently, they have the top Wild Card spot in the AFC and are one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs for the lead in the AFC West.