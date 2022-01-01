Brandon Staley Shares Significant Chargers Defensive News

The Los Angeles Chargers face a must-win scenario against the Denver Broncos this weekend. Fortunately, they will have one of their best players available for the game.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters this afternoon that star safety Derwin James is projected to start Sunday after missing last week’s game with a nagging hamstring injury. James was limited to only 28 snaps by the issue the last time he took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 16.

Staley says they don’t anticipate James will be limited at all against the Broncos.

Derwin James is expected to start Sunday and will not be on a snap count, per Brandon Staley. #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 31, 2021

After missing the entire 2020 season with a torn meniscus, James has started 13 out of 15 games for the Chargers this fall. He’s recorded 103 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions while earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

At 8-7, the Chargers likely have to win their final two regular season games in order to have a shot at the postseason.

They face Denver on Sunday and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 on January 9.