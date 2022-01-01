The Spun

Brandon Staley Shares Significant Chargers Defensive News

Brandon Staley on the sidelines.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts to a call during a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers face a must-win scenario against the Denver Broncos this weekend. Fortunately, they will have one of their best players available for the game.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters this afternoon that star safety Derwin James is projected to start Sunday after missing last week’s game with a nagging hamstring injury. James was limited to only 28 snaps by the issue the last time he took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 16.

Staley says they don’t anticipate James will be limited at all against the Broncos.

After missing the entire 2020 season with a torn meniscus, James has started 13 out of 15 games for the Chargers this fall. He’s recorded 103 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions while earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

At 8-7, the Chargers likely have to win their final two regular season games in order to have a shot at the postseason.

They face Denver on Sunday and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 on January 9.

