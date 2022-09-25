Breaking: Chargers Announce Sunday's Starting Quarterback

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Update: The Chargers are starting Justin Herbert at quarterback, despite the in-stadium announcement.

Earlier: The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be taking the long-term view with Justin Herbert's health.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, backup Chase Daniel was just announced as the Chargers' starting quarterback before the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert's status has been up in the air since he suffered fractured rib cartilage in the Chargers' Thursday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. The 2020 first-round pick had been limited in practice leading up to today.

According to reports, Herbert wanted to play through the pain this afternoon, even considering taking a pain-killing injection. It doesn't look like the Chargers are going to let him do that.

Despite the Daniel announcement, Herbert is officially active, but it is smarter for him and the Chargers to err on the side of caution here. No sense in risking further pain and injury this early in the season.

Daniel has not thrown a regular season pass since 2020 and hasn't started a game since 2019. He'll get to do both things today.

Chargers-Jaguars will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.