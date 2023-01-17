Skip to main content
Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers coaches from the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff. 

Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast. 

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has been fired, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero

The Chargers have also decided to fire quarterbacks coach Shane Day. 

Pelissero is reporting that Staley was behind these changes to the staff. 

"But Staley felt changes were needed, and it’ll involve an overhaul on the offensive side. One of the NFL’s best OC jobs is now open," Pelissero said.

Assistant coaches around the league should be lining up for the chance to become Los Angeles' next offensive coordinator. Not only do the Chargers have a potential-packed quarterback in Justin Herbert, they have a handful of playmakers on offense. 

The Chargers have not yet started their search for a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.