Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.

Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has been fired, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Chargers have also decided to fire quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

Pelissero is reporting that Staley was behind these changes to the staff.

"But Staley felt changes were needed, and it’ll involve an overhaul on the offensive side. One of the NFL’s best OC jobs is now open," Pelissero said.

Assistant coaches around the league should be lining up for the chance to become Los Angeles' next offensive coordinator. Not only do the Chargers have a potential-packed quarterback in Justin Herbert, they have a handful of playmakers on offense.

The Chargers have not yet started their search for a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.