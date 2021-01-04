Breaking: Chargers Make Decision On Anthony Lynn

Three NFL head coaches have now been fired after Week 17.

The New York Jets fired head coach Adam Gase on Sunday night and the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Doug Marrone on Monday morning.

Now, the Los Angeles Chargers have joined the list. The AFC West franchise has parted ways with head coach Anthony Lynn following a disappointing 2020 season.

Los Angeles finished the season at 7-9 following Sunday afternoon’s win over the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers showed some promise in 2020, but lost several close games, many of which included puzzling coaching decisions.

The Chargers should have a bright future thanks to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. However, the team is now in need of a new head coach.

Source: The #Chargers and coach Anthony Lynn are parting ways, despite four straight wins to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2021

The Chargers have since announced the move in official capacity. Los Angeles owner Dean Spanos says that he informed Lynn of his decision on Monday morning.

Statement from Chargers’ owner Dean Spanos: pic.twitter.com/q5jsHo1QYk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

The Chargers’ job should be an attractive one. Herbert looks like a legitimate star and there’s a lot of young talent on defense.

At this point, it’s unclear who the Chargers will target for their head coaching vacancy, but there should be no shortage of suitors.