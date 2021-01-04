The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Make Decision On Anthony Lynn

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on Sunday.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on as they play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Three NFL head coaches have now been fired after Week 17.

The New York Jets fired head coach Adam Gase on Sunday night and the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Doug Marrone on Monday morning.

Now, the Los Angeles Chargers have joined the list. The AFC West franchise has parted ways with head coach Anthony Lynn following a disappointing 2020 season.

Los Angeles finished the season at 7-9 following Sunday afternoon’s win over the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers showed some promise in 2020, but lost several close games, many of which included puzzling coaching decisions.

The Chargers should have a bright future thanks to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. However, the team is now in need of a new head coach.

The Chargers have since announced the move in official capacity. Los Angeles owner Dean Spanos says that he informed Lynn of his decision on Monday morning.

The Chargers’ job should be an attractive one. Herbert looks like a legitimate star and there’s a lot of young talent on defense.

At this point, it’s unclear who the Chargers will target for their head coaching vacancy, but there should be no shortage of suitors.


