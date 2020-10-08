Breaking: Chargers Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

Three weeks ago, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that Justin Herbert would be their starting quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs because Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury. It later came out that Taylor’s lung was accidentally punctured by the team doctor when receiving a pregame injection.

Herbert looked impressive despite not having any experience, completing 22-of-33 pass attempts for 311 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The talented quarterback from Oregon also showed off his athleticism by adding 18 yards and another score on the ground.

Since the Chargers wanted to be careful with Taylor’s injury, they decided to let Herbert start in Week 3 against the Panthers and Week 4 against the Buccaneers. Well, it’s safe to say those two performances won him the starting job.

On Thursday, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn announced that Herbert will be his starting quarterback going forward. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the team “strong believes” in its rookie signal-caller.

This is a tough break for Taylor, who simply lost his job due to an unfortunate injury. Now he’ll be tasked with helping Herbert develop in his rookie year.

Last week, Herbert completed 20-of-25 pass attempts for 290 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. It was impressive to see him go head-to-head with a legend in Tom Brady.

Once again, Los Angeles is going to need Herbert to show that he can keep up in a shootout with a future Hall of Famer.

The Chargers will take on Drew Brees and the Saints on Monday night. Herbert will have the chance to show a national audience what he’s made of.