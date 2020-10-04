Bruce Arians Reveals What He Told Chargers About Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers gave Tom Brady, Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Bucs all they could handle in a 38-31 loss today. But the rookie QB made quite an impression in the losing effort.

Speaking to the media after the game, Arians revealed that he spoke to Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn after the game. He said he told Lynn that he has “a great one” at quarterback.

Arians spoke glowingly about Herbert’s playmaking ability. “For a rookie to make plays like that, you know they’re special,” Arians said.

Herbert went 20-of-25 for 290 yards and three touchdowns with a 137.9 passer rating in the loss to Tampa Bay. He was also the Chargers’ leading rusher, albeit with only 14 yards.

That’s a pretty phenomenal performance for a quarterback’s third-ever NFL start.

Justin Herbert has looked good in each of his three starts, even though he’s winless to start his NFL career. He a was completing 69.5-percent of his passes for 641 yards and two touchdowns with two picks coming into today.

He’s been playing more like someone in his third season instead of his third game.

The Chargers drafted Herbert No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after parting ways with longtime starter Philip Rivers.

While Herbert isn’t racking up the wins like Rivers did in his first year as a starter, he looks just as good throwing the ball.

LA may have found a keeper with this young man.