Chargers Announce Decision On Keenan Allen For Game vs. Chiefs

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball down the field during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers will not have top wide receiver Keenan Allen available tomorrow night.

Allen, who injured his hamstring in Week 1, has been declared out for Thursday night's AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This announcement comes after Chargers head coach Brandon Staley indicated it was unlikely Allen would play.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, Allen's injury reportedly does not appear to be serious, and the team is said to be hopeful he avoided a lengthy absence.

Allen caught four passes for 66 yards before leaving Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers won 24-19, setting up a battle between 1-0 teams in Kansas City tomorrow.

With Allen out of action, expect Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter to serve as Justin Herbert's top perimeter targets on Thursday.