Chargers Announce Decision On RB Austin Ekeler

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers should be fully loaded on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills tomorrow. After spending nearly two months on the sidelines, Austin Ekeler is ready to return to the starting lineup.

Ekeler suffered a significant hamstring injury back in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team placed him on injured reserve with the hope that he’d return later in the year.

On Saturday afternoon, the Chargers officially activated Ekeler off injured reserve. Although the coaching staff hasn’t officially said that Ekeler will play this Sunday, all signs are pointing to him being on the field tomorrow.

In four games this season, Ekeler had 248 rushing yards, 144 receiving yards and a touchdown. He should provide a major boost to a backfield that has been led by Kalen Ballage the past two weeks.

we’ve activated Austin Ekeler. more roster moves » https://t.co/SX9cHOI5CI pic.twitter.com/HmfBjgFHAL — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 28, 2020

The Chargers have used a plethora of different tailbacks during Ekeler’s absence, such as Ballage, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and Troymaine Pope.

Ekeler might have a prominent role in tomorrow’s game depending on Ballage’s status. He’s currently listed as questionable with injuries to his ankle and calf.

Los Angeles isn’t going to be a playoff team this season, but there’s a lot to love about their roster. It’ll be fun to see how the offense looks with Ekeler back in action.