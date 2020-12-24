Chargers Announce Decision On TE Hunter Henry

Fantasy football managers planning on starting Hunter Henry on championship weekend just got some coal in their Christmas stocking.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed Henry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. He’s officially out for this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Hopefully, the veteran tight end is only on the list as a result of being a close contact with someone who tested positive and didn’t actually test positive himself. Guess we’ll find out the full circumstances soon enough.

Henry is coming off a five-catch, 65-yard, one touchdown performance in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

While his absence will be felt by the Chargers and any Henry fantasy owners, it also may have a trickle-down effect on anybody who has rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in their lineup for the finals. Herbert has built a solid rapport with Henry throughout the season.

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.