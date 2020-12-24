The Spun

Chargers Announce Decision On TE Hunter Henry

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is tackled in a preseason game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Tight end Hunter Henry #86 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the football during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fantasy football managers planning on starting Hunter Henry on championship weekend just got some coal in their Christmas stocking.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed Henry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. He’s officially out for this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Hopefully, the veteran tight end is only on the list as a result of being a close contact with someone who tested positive and didn’t actually test positive himself. Guess we’ll find out the full circumstances soon enough.

Henry is coming off a five-catch, 65-yard, one touchdown performance in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

While his absence will be felt by the Chargers and any Henry fantasy owners, it also may have a trickle-down effect on anybody who has rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in their lineup for the finals. Herbert has built a solid rapport with Henry throughout the season.

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.


