Chargers Announce Decision On WR Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting a couple of major pieces back ahead of Sunday’s game. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped some news that’s sure to make any Chargers fan happy.

Chargers activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2021

Earlier in the week, it was looking like LA could’ve potentially been down Keenan Allen, Williams and Harris. Now, the Chargers will only be without Allen in the lineup. Though that’s still a notable loss.

Mike Williams can now resume his breakout 2021 season. The former first-round pick out of Clemson already has a career-high 55 catches. And he had a monster showing in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals; nabbing five balls for 110 yards.

Williams also leads the NFL in 40-plus yard catches with seven.

The Chargers enter Sunday’s action in the No. 1 wild card spot in the AFC. The team hasn’t won back-to-back games since October, but they’ll be looking to change that against the struggling New York Giants.

With the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs seemingly finding their footing, LA will need to keep its foot on the gas to keep pace.