Chargers Announce Justin Herbert's Status For Jaguars Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Fans who were hoping to receive some clarity on Justin Herbert's availability for Week 3 will have to wait a bit longer.

The Los Angeles Chargers have listed Herbert as questionable for this Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. He managed to play through the pain, but this injury is clearly hampering him this week.

It was announced that Herbert didn't participate in Friday's practice. Chase Daniel took the first-team reps at quarterback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has said that Herbert's availability for Week 3 comes down to how functional he is on Sunday.

"The biggest question is how functional is Justin Herbert? This is not a long-term injury, but certainly a painful injury," Rapoport said. "You just don't want one of the young stars in the game out there unless he's fully like himself. We'll see on this one where it ends up. It's all been good so far, but I'm not so sure Justin Herbert is out of the woods just yet."

The Chargers would obviously love to have Herbert under center this weekend. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Of course, Herbert's long-term health needs to be the priority in this situation.