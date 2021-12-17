Chargers Announce New Injury Update For TE Donald Parham Jr

The Spun

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf.

He was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital for further evaluation. During the third quarter, the Chargers announced Parham was in stable condition while undergoing further testing.

“Injury Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition,” the team said in a statement.

On Friday afternoon, the team shared a new update on the young player. According to the new statement, Parham was diagnosed with a concussion and he is resting comfortably.

“Tight End Donald Parham Jr. stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion,” the statement read. “He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today.”

Before he left the field, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said Parham was moving his arms and his legs. He was also seen squeezing the hand of a trainer before being carted off the field.

Thankfully, it sounds like Parham will make a full recovery following the scary incident.

We’ll have the latest on Parham’s condition when it becomes available.

