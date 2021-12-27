The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chargers Announce New Roster Decision On RB Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler runs the football for the Chargers.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs after his catch during a 21-16 Carolina Panthers win at SoFi Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers were without running back Austin Ekeler this past Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 test. Their offense certainly missed his presence, as the starting unit finished Week 16 with 89 rushing yards.

The good news for the Chargers is that Ekeler will be back in the lineup this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

On Monday, the Chargers activated Ekeler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tevaughn Campbell and Joe Gaziano were also activated from the list.

Ekeler described his experience with COVID-19 last week. He revealed just how stressful things can be with the NFL’s new protocols in place.

“Zero out of 10 fun,” Ekeler said. “Just dealing with this day-to-day. We have new protocols in place. I had to get tested every day and have two negative tests and no symptoms. And so right now, I can tell you it’s not looking good [for Sunday’s game], just because the history of COVID and how long it usually takes to dissipate or at least for your body to beat it. So, I’m just going to be chilling.”

 

Ekeler’s return should really help out the Chargers since he’s one of the most versatile playmakers in the game.

In 14 games this season, Ekeler has 789 rushing yards, 558 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns. He proved earlier this year that he has the ability to completely take over a game.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.