Chargers Announce New Roster Decision On RB Austin Ekeler

The Los Angeles Chargers were without running back Austin Ekeler this past Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 test. Their offense certainly missed his presence, as the starting unit finished Week 16 with 89 rushing yards.

The good news for the Chargers is that Ekeler will be back in the lineup this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

On Monday, the Chargers activated Ekeler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tevaughn Campbell and Joe Gaziano were also activated from the list.

Ekeler described his experience with COVID-19 last week. He revealed just how stressful things can be with the NFL’s new protocols in place.

“Zero out of 10 fun,” Ekeler said. “Just dealing with this day-to-day. We have new protocols in place. I had to get tested every day and have two negative tests and no symptoms. And so right now, I can tell you it’s not looking good [for Sunday’s game], just because the history of COVID and how long it usually takes to dissipate or at least for your body to beat it. So, I’m just going to be chilling.”

Chargers activated Austin Ekeler,, Tevaughn Campbell and Joe Gaziano from reserve-COVID-19 list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 27, 2021

Ekeler’s return should really help out the Chargers since he’s one of the most versatile playmakers in the game.

In 14 games this season, Ekeler has 789 rushing yards, 558 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns. He proved earlier this year that he has the ability to completely take over a game.