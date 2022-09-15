Chargers Announce Official Decision On J.C. Jackson For Tonight's Game

COSTA MESA, CA - JULY 28: Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27), at LA Chargers training camp at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Costa Mesa, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gary Coronado/Getty Images

It's official. J.C. Jackson is set to make his debut for the Los Angeles Chargers tonight.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with LA in free agency this offseason, missed the Chargers' season opener with an ankle injury.

However, he will be available tonight. When Los Angeles released its list of inactives moments ago, Jackson was not on it.

The 2021 Pro Bowl cornerback will be part of a Chargers defensive unit that will attempt to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' potent offense.

An undrafted free agent, Jackson intercepted 25 passes in 62 games for New England from 2018-21.

He had offseason surgery to deal with an extra bone in his ankle, which was causing the 26-year-old "pain and inflammation," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

We'll see how Jackson looks tonight, and how much his head coach Brandon Staley throws him into the fire in his first action of the year.

Chiefs-Chargers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.